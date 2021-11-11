SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A recent ShotSpotter alert helped deputies respond to a scene in less than a minute and make an arrest.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the evening of Nov. 4, they got a 1 and 6 round ShotSpotter alert from an unspecified location in the south county area.READ MORE: Car Stolen With Baby Inside Crashes In Newcastle; 2 Women In Custody
Deputies were dispatched to the scene within 5 seconds – and the first deputy got to the location in just 41 seconds, the sheriff’s office says.READ MORE: Draft California Political Maps Would Reshape Key Districts
With the help of air support, deputies spotted several people of interest inside and outside of a home. A probation search was soon done and deputies discovered a gun with an extended magazine. Drugs – including cocaine, meth and prescription pills – were also discovered.MORE NEWS: Drug Tests From Breeders’ Cup Horses Come Back Clean From UC Davis Lab
One man, 22-year-old Dayan Soto, was arrested after the search. He’s now facing charges of discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner as well as several drug-related charges.