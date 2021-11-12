SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An amber alert was issued in Alameda and Contra Costa counties for a young child who was abducted from the Sacramento area, the California Highway Patrol said.
The child, 3-year-old Leo Norvell, was abducted from Sacramento shortly before 5 p.m.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Yago, who the CHP said should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, Yago is the suspect in a double shooting that left a man and a woman injured on the 3900 block of 63rd Street Friday.
Norvell is the female victim's child. Police said Yago and Norvell are known to each other.
The victims in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The suspect vehicle is a gray 2011 BMW 328i with a California license plate reading 6NTU367.
Norvell is about 3 feet tall, 35 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. Yago is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds and also with brown hair and brown eyes. See photos of both below.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.