SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, or MOSAC.
The brand new museum officially opens to the public tomorrow.
It was formed as a public-private partnership between the Powerhouse Science Center, the state, and a range of other donors.
Located at a rehabilitated power plant originally built in 1912, the 30,000 square-foot structure is full of interactive exhibits focusing on sparking imagination as well as a state-of-the-art digital theatre.