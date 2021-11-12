CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:MOSAC, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, or MOSAC.

The brand new museum officially opens to the public tomorrow.

It was formed as a public-private partnership between the Powerhouse Science Center, the state, and a range of other donors.

Located at a rehabilitated power plant originally built in 1912, the 30,000 square-foot structure is full of interactive exhibits focusing on sparking imagination as well as a state-of-the-art digital theatre.