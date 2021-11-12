PATTERSON (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teen in Patterson in early October.
Patterson Police Services said both suspects were arrested on Friday for the murder of the victim who was killed during a fight along Shearwater Drive on October 8.
Several search warrants were served across town Friday, authorities said.
"This has been a tough time for the family of the victim as we were not able to give them a lot of information regarding the investigation," Patterson Police Services said in a news release. "Many times, due to varying circumstances, we cannot let information out as it will harm the outcome of the case. We hope today's arrests can bring a small degree of comfort to the victim's family."
The names of the victim and suspects were not released.