Community Calls For Change After Hate Speech Aimed At Black Sacramento PrincipalSacramento City Unified School District has refused to answer our questions about racism after a hate speech aimed at a Black high school principal has community leaders calling for change.

Kings Play Thunder In Game 2 Of 4-Game Road TripThe Kings are back in action tonight (11/12) in Oklahoma to play the Thunder in game two of a four-game road trip. Sacramento has lost three in a row playing two of those without Tyrese Haliburton, who has a sore back.

Gruden Sues NFL Over Publication Of Offensive EmailsFormer Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old offensive emails he had sent.

Clean Up The Lake's Colin West Talks To CBS13 About The ProjectScuba divers have cleaned up trash in 43 of 72 miles beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe. They're on a first-of-its-kind mission to beautify the entire circumference of Lake Tahoe. Non-profit Clean Up the Lake started the project in May, with the goal of removing thousands of pounds of trash in the lake. So far, they've removed 18, 215 pounds or 21,091 pieces of trash. Organization founder Colin West spoke with us about his mission.

COVID-19 Update: Coronavirus Growing In Places That Once Saw Decline In Recent MonthsCOVID-19 cases are again rising in places that saw a drop in the past few months. It's prompting California and other states to increase the availability of booster shot to a wider population. Health officials worry about a potential fifth wave of the Coronavirus crisis as at least 35 states have seen daily COVID cases trend upward over the past two weeks according to Johns Hopkins University. With the numbers rising, California is among several states taking steps to make booster shots more widely available.

