Man Accused Of Throwing Eggs At Woman Who Later Suffered Cardiac EpisodeThe search is on for a man accused of attacking a 74-year-old woman at a Woodland Park. Police tell us the woman was yelling at people vandalizing Campbell Park last Tuesday when one of them came back and hit her with eggs. She called the police, and when they arrived, she said she wasn't feeling well and fell down. She was then rushed to the hospital and eventually ended up in cardiac intensive care unit. But police tell us a recovery is uncertain.

