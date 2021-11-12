STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton student who was already under suspension for allegedly threatening school staff has been arrested on suspicion of bringing a knife to campus, authorities say.
On Wednesday, the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association says an officer spotted a student at Stagg High School who was not supposed to be on campus due to him being suspended.
Officers detained the student and escorted him off campus. They then did a pat search – and soon discovered he had a large hunting knife in his waistband.
The student was immediately arrested and taken to juvenile hall. He’s facing charges of bringing a weapon on campus.