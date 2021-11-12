VACAVILLE (CBS13) — One person has died in a crash along Interstate 505 near Vacaville Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said the crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway just north of Midway Road.
Multiple vehicles were involved, though investigators did not say exactly how many cars or people were involved in the crash.
All southbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area and at least one northbound lane was closed due to debris in the roadway. The roadway was back open by the early morning hours on Friday.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.