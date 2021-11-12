WOODLAND (CBS13) — A man who was driving a lawnmower was struck and killed by a car on a rural road just west of Woodland on Thursday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. along County Road 97, south of Highway 16.
The 58-year-old Woodland man was driving a Walker lawn mower northbound on CR-97 when the car came up behind and struck him. The man was ejected in the crash and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says.
Officers say the car driver, a 34-year-old Woodland woman, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.
It’s unclear why the car didn’t slow or stop before crashing into the lawnmower, officers say. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, however.