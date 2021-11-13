MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Human remains found in a remote forest last year in Mendocino County have been identified as a man reported missing for more than 15 years, authorities said Saturday.
David Neily was 69 years old when he was last seen by a family member in the coastal town of Albion in April 2006, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.READ MORE: Sacramento's Museum Of Science And Curiosity Now Open To The Public
Investigators later found his vehicles on a property in the tiny town of Westport before the case went cold.
Last May, an employee at a private nature reserve contacted the sheriff’s office after finding human remains in an old-growth Douglas-fir forest in Branscomb, about 3.5 miles from where his car was found, the statement said.READ MORE: Driver Sought After South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Left Teen With Life-Threatening Injuries
DNA analysis of his remains and dental records examined by Jim Wood, a California assemblymember and forensic dentistry expert, determined they belonged to Neily.
The examinations found no evidence of trauma, the statement said, and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
Neily’s daughter previously posted online that foul play was suspected. An email message seeking comment from her has not been returned.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Residents Sift Through Soggy Storage Units Weeks After Record Rain: 'Just Destroyed'
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.