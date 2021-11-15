STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say three Stockton officers may have been exposed to fentanyl on Sunday morning.
The Stockton Police Department says the officers responded to the 1100 block of Parma Road just after 10 a.m. for a death investigation.
At some point during the investigation, police say three officers were possibly exposed to fentanyl.
With fentanyl being about 80 times more potent as morphine, according to the CDC, exposure to it is a serious cause for concern.
Police say the three officers were possibly exposed have been taken to the hospital for emulation. All of the officers are OK.
No other information about the incident, including the original death investigation, has been released at this point.