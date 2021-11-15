CERES (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a chickpea plant in Ceres on Sunday night.
Modesto Fire says crews responded to the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive just before 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the back of a warehouse.
Firefighters soon discovered the flames were coming from inside the building.
Several pallets and big bags of chickpeas were on fire, crews say.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.