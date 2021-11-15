CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
CERES (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a chickpea plant in Ceres on Sunday night.

The scene inside the chickpea plant after the fire. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the 4100 block of Brew Master Drive just before 8:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the back of a warehouse.

Firefighters soon discovered the flames were coming from inside the building.

Several pallets and big bags of chickpeas were on fire, crews say.

The flames were put out and the fire was contained to the point of origin.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.