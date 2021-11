Stanislaus County Rescinds Its Mandatory Mask OrderThe county made the announcement Monday, which goes into effect immediately.

Why Is Gas So Expensive In California? AAA's Sergio Avila ExplainsCalifornia just broke the state's gas average for a second day in a row. It now sits at $4.68. What is it going to take to lower these gas prices? AAA's Sergio Avila explains.

Bear Comes Out Of Tree After Hours-Long Wait In PetalumaAn unlikely guest was perched 85 above Petaluma Sunday (11/14). The 500-pound bear finally came down from the redwood tree where it spent all day. Wildlife experts said the bear was too high up for them to use a tranquilizer dart so much of the day was a waiting game.

Manteca Police Searching For Armed Robbers Caught On VideoManteca Police are asking the community for help finding two suspects who robbed a 7-11 at gunpoint. The armed robbery happened just before 1 a.m. last Wednesday. The suspects left the area and a new newer-model silver Toyota Camry that didn't have license plates.

Suspicious Package Found in Woodland Turned Out To Be TypewriterThere were some tense moments in Woodland today (11/15) as authorities blew up a suspicious package found in a parking lot. It was discovered near the post office along West Main Street. The device turned out to be a typewriter

