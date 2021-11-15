SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deal has been reached with Kaiser Permanente pharmacists to avoid a looming strike.
Kaiser Permanente officials say they struck a tentative deal with the pharmacists union at 1 a.m. Monday – only hours before a planned strike.
Other employees agreed to terms with Kaiser Permanente over the weekend, but that did not include the pharmacists’ union.
Kaiser Permanente says all hospitals, medical and dental offices, pharmacies, and other facilities will open today with normal hours of operations.