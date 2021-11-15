WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Morgan Wallen is set to swing by Northern California on the last leg of his new tour he announced on Monday.
The country star will hit arenas and amphitheaters in 46 cities for the "Dangerous" tour.
It's Wallen's first headlining tour in the wake of his N-word scandal. He was captured on video saying the slur, prompting radio stations across the country to drop his music for several months and his label suspending his contract.
Despite the controversy, Wallen’s music remained popular – with his streaming and numbers spiking even after the news.
A new single from Wallen, "Sand in My Boots," has already started climbing the charts.
Wallen is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Sept. 17, 2022.