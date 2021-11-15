TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Copperopolis man has died after a crash on Highway 120 east of Knights Ferry early Sunday morning.
California Highway Patrols says, around 2:30 a.m., 57-year-old William Reeves was heading eastbound on the highway near Green Springs Road when – for an unknown reason – he went onto the shoulder at a high speed.
Reeve's vehicle then continued on the dirt center median before he clipped a paddle marker.
The car then went out of control until it finally crashed into an asphalt curb on the south shoulder – causing Reeve’s vehicle to overturn into the grass.
Officers say Reeves died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, CHP says.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.