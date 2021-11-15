CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a Woodland parking lot late Monday morning.

Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street.

Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted.

No information about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.