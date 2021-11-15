WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a Woodland parking lot late Monday morning.
Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street.
Avoid the Area. Officers are investigating a suspicious package on W. Main St. by the Post Office. The roadway is open to traffic, but the parking lot is closed. The parking lot is restricted from both vehicle and foot traffic. Thank you for your help. (VLD) #WoodlandPD
Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted.
No information about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, has been released at this point.
Updates to follow.