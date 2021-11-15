2:55 p.m. UPDATE: An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team used a robot to determine that the package was benign.
It appears to have just been a suitcase with an old typewriter inside.
The parking lot has now been reopened.
Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street.
Avoid the Area. Officers are investigating a suspicious package on W. Main St. by the Post Office. The roadway is open to traffic, but the parking lot is closed. The parking lot is restricted from both vehicle and foot traffic. Thank you for your help. (VLD) #WoodlandPD
— Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) November 15, 2021
Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted.
Updates to follow.