From Amazon Prime to the Alexa virtual assistant, Amazon always seems to have something new when it comes to online shopping.

In September 2021, Amazon made yet another huge introduction: its own proprietary line of Fire TV smart sets that integrate with their ever-growing suite of connected home tech (your move, Apple).

Of course, Amazon has been selling TVs under the Fire TV moniker for years, running the Fire TV operating system on units manufactured by companies such as Insignia and Toshiba. But now, they’re taking the manufacturing reins.

The two new units are the Fire TV 4-Series and the Omni Series. Both sets have 4K UHD resolution and feature HDR support and integrated connectivity between TV and other Amazon devices, like Ring cameras and Echo speakers.

And, naturally, with these TVs, you won’t need an additional Fire TV Stick or Cube, because Amazon’s streaming interface comes pre-installed in the unit. If you prefer AppleTV or another streaming device, you can connect that via one of four HDMI ports.

The 4-Series and Omni are available for pre-order today and scheduled to ship on October 27, 2021.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

This new model is available in three sizes — 43-, 50- and 55-inch — and starts at $370.

All of the 4-Series sizes have 4K resolution and HDR 10. And all sizes of this model integrate seamlessly into your Amazon device lineup. Hands-free control works through the Alexa voice remote or the Fire TV app.

If you’re shopping for a mid-sized 4K TV, this model is just a little pricier than TCL’s Roku TVs of similar size and performance specs.

Pre-order your Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

The Omni is available in five sizes, from 43 to 75 inches along the diagonal. Prices range from $410 to just under $1,100.

But what do you get for the extra money?

The two largest units (65 and 75 inches) come with enhanced Dolby Vision HDR capabilities.

The Omni also takes your Amazon-centric connectivity one step further than its less expensive cousin, giving you the ability to view, picture-in-picture, your favorite show, and live video from your Ring camera. Additionally, with this model, you won’t have to talk into your remote: The Omni comes equipped with a far-field microphone for hands-free requests, ala “Alexa, play TikTok.”

For people concerned with privacy, the Omni also has a manual switch under the screen that allows you to turn off the microphone.

This TV is available in a black or silver metal finish.

Pre-order your Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

