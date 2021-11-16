AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of being a part of an organized retail theft crime ring has been arrested after a chase in Auburn on over the weekend.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday evening, an employee at the Auburn Target store reported that someone had stolen several high-value items.READ MORE: Bay Area Electrician Ordered To Pay $481 Million For Scam
As captured on surveillance cameras, the suspect filled a box full of baby formula cans and then walked out of the store without paying.
Deputies managed to get to the scene as the suspect was just getting into his SUV. The suspect took off, however, and sparked a chase along westbound Interstate 80.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
Eventually, the suspect hit some spike strips that were put down at Penryn Road and his SUV was stopped. The suspect then got out and ran, but deputies quickly took him into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Norman Lovitt.
Deputies recovered dozens of cans of stolen Enfamil baby formula worth nearly $850, but Target officials says they believe Lovitt was also a part of an organized retail theft crime ring that has stolen more than $33,000 worth of merchants from their stores.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Homicide At Lodi Park
Lovitt has been booked into Auburn Jail facing numerous charges of organized retail theft, failure to yield to a peace officer, and resisting arrest.