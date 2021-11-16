CLEMENTS (CBS13) — A bar in a small San Joaquin County town has had its liquor license suspended after an investigation into allegations that it was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says alcohol sales at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements are prohibited as of Nov. 1.
ABC says Old Corner Saloon's owner has signed a stipulation that accepts the disciplinary action instead of an administrative hearing.
Earlier in the year, undercover agents confirmed that fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were being sold at the bar. The undercover agents were able to buy fraudulent vaccine cards on several occasions, ABC says.
The owner of the bar was subsequently arrested.
Alcohol sales at the bar are suspended for at least 75 days and will stay suspended until the license is transferred to someone else. The license can possibly be revoked if it’s not transferred within six months.