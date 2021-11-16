LODI (CBS13) — A homicide is under investigation at a Lodi park Tuesday morning.
The scene is at Salas Park near the dead-end at Church Street and W. Century Boulevard.READ MORE: Clements Bar Alcohol License Suspended After Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card Sales Investigation
Lodi police confirm they are investigating a homicide, but no other details have been released at this point.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.MORE NEWS: Gas Price Relief Looks To Be On The Horizon As Global Oil Supply Picks Up, Experts Say
Updates to follow.