SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by multiple vehicles, including a big rig, in the Natomas area Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Arena Boulevard.READ MORE: Judge: Omar Ameen, Iraqi Refugee Held On Murder Claims, Can Be Deported
According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was rear-ended by another vehicle and ejected to the roadway where he was run over by an oncoming big rig.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Lawsuit Claims Sacramento Sheriff's Office Illegally Transferred Immigrants To ICE
Multiple lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash.