MODESTO (CBS13) — A large fight involving a group of inmates broke out at a facility within the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center jail, the sheriff’s office says.
The incident broke out a little after noon Sunday at the Re-Entry and Enhanced Alternatives to Custody Training (REACT) facility.READ MORE: Clements Bar Alcohol License Suspended After Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card Sales Investigation
About 20 inmates were involved in the fight, the sheriff’s office says.READ MORE: Police Investigating Homicide At Lodi Park
Staff were able to get into the unit and break up the fight before anyone was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says all inmates involved were offered medical care.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Exactly what started the fight is under investigation, but the suspected key instigators have been identified and are now in more restrictive housing.