SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area late Tuesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police said the shooting happened along Seavey Circle, on the east side of Interstate 5 near Miller Park.
A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The incident also resulted in a child being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sacramento police did not say if the child was also shot.
Confirmed by @SacPolice adult male shot & pronounced dead in Seavey Circle – juvenile taken to a local hospital in critical condition. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/A5Id7pTMzt
— Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) November 17, 2021
Their identities were not yet available.
A heavy police presence was in the area at 11 p.m. and a large portion of the street was blocked off while crews worked the scene.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not yet available.