Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue CityA year after 38-year-old Augustine Morales was shot and killed by Sacramento police—candles were still lit in his memory at the scene of the shooting. The family is now suing the City of Sacramento for wrongful death.

39 minutes ago

Deadly Shooting In Upper Land ParkSacramento police are investigating after a man was shot dead and a child was left in critical condition late Wednesday night.

53 minutes ago

Nisenan Tribe Exhibit Spotlights History Through ArtBefore the gold rush, the land that had the Sierra Nevada mountains to the east and what is now known as the Sacramento River to the west was home to the Nisenan Tribe. Today, the same land is known as Nevada County and the number of Nisenan hovers around 150 — thousands less than a century ago.

1 hour ago

Bird Strike Scare At Sacramento International AirportThere was another bird strike scare at the Sacramento International Airport. We are now learning 127 passengers and crew were on board an AeroMexico flight bound for Guadalajara that was forced to land back in Sacramento Monday night after hitting a bird on takeoff.

2 hours ago

UC Davis Lecturers Plan To Strike Wednesday Over 'Bad-Faith Bargaining'Approximately 6,000 lecturers are expected to take part in the strike.

2 hours ago