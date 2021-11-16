CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area late Tuesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened along Seavey Circle, on the east side of Interstate 5 near Miller Park.

A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The incident also resulted in a child being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sacramento police did not say if the child was also shot.

Their identities were not yet available.

A heavy police presence was in the area at 11 p.m. and a large portion of the street was blocked off while crews worked the scene.

Information regarding a suspect or motive was not yet available.

