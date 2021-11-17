SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police on Wednesday said they arrested a suspect in connection to an Upper Land Park shooting that left a man and a young girl dead.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Tyrice Martin.
Martin was arrested in connection to the shooting, but it is unclear if he shot both victims — one of which was his 8-year-old niece Isabel Martin — late Tuesday night along Seavey Circle, on the east side of Interstate 5 near Miller Park.
"Every loss of life is a tragedy, but when a young child is involved, it is especially heartbreaking to the family, community, and responding officers. As violence in our city continues to rise, the most vulnerable in our communities are the most affected by these terrible crimes," said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn.
Sacramento police said investigators believe a disturbance between two groups escalated into a deadly shooting.
The male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police said. The 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Early Wednesday morning, police said the girl died from her injuries.
Both the man and girl suffered at least one gunshot wound, police say.
Their identities were not yet available.