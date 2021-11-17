SAN RAMON (AP/CBS13) — A small earthquake struck east of San Francisco late Wednesday morning and was felt across the Bay Area – and even into the valley.
The magnitude-3.8 quake hit just before noon and was centered about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) northeast of San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was primarily felt across the East Bay, in Oakland, Hayward and in San Francisco. According to the USGS shake map, people as far away as Tracy and Stockton in the San Joaquin Valley may have also felt the quake.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
