ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police activity nearby has Stonelake Elementary School in Elk Grove on a precautionary lockdown, police say.
We are in constant communication with EGUSD Safety and Security, who are on site at the school. They will stand by for the dismissal of the limited remaining children.
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 17, 2021
Officers are in the area of Maritime and Sailview drives on Wednesday.
Elk Grove police say the incident is isolated to a residence in the area.
With Stonelake Elementary being near the scene, however, the campus is on a precautionary lockdown and they are standing by for dismissal.
Updates to follow.