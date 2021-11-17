CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police activity nearby has Stonelake Elementary School in Elk Grove on a precautionary lockdown, police say.

Officers are in the area of Maritime and Sailview drives on Wednesday.

Elk Grove police say the incident is isolated to a residence in the area.

With Stonelake Elementary being near the scene, however, the campus is on a precautionary lockdown and they are standing by for dismissal.

Updates to follow.