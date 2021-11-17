SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers located another shooting victim in the Upper Land Park area on Wednesday just blocks away from Tuesday night’s double homicide.
Sacramento police said officers contacted a gunshot victim along Kit Carson Street. Though the victim was located on Kit Carson, investigators said, based on preliminary information, the shooting happened at a different location.
The victim in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg when entering a public housing complex in the area and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
Investigators said Wednesday's shooting does not appear to be related to the double homicide.
Wednesday’s shooting investigation marked the second in the area in fewer than 24 hours. The community was still reeling after the Seavey Circle shooting claimed the life of 7-year-old Isabel Martin. Her uncle was arrested in connection to the shooting.