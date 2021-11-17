SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With a deadline looming to report vaccination status, Sacramento City Unified says they’ve only heard back from about eight percent of students.
As of Wednesday, are just under two weeks for students ages 12 and up to show they’ve gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. But, an online dashboard shows the district still doesn’t have that info for the vast majority of students.READ MORE: UC Lecturer Strike Called Off After Tentative Agreement Reached
Tuesday night, the district held a town hall meeting to try and answer questions from parents.READ MORE: Man, 8-Year-Old Girl Die After Shooting In Upper Land Park
So what happens to students if they don’t meet the deadline? The district says they’ll have to test more frequently.MORE NEWS: Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue City, Claim His Gun Was Not Loaded
If an eligible student still hasn’t been vaccinated or been approved for an exemption by February, the district says they could be assigned to independent study.