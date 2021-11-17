SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two women are singing the praises of not-so-well-known female musicians.

It’s a love affair with music and each other.

“She is unbelievable…the best I ever worked with, hands down,” said pianist Jennifer Reason as she sat down at her piano across from her best friend, Carrie Hennessey.

“I’m a musician full-time. I host a radio show for Cap Radio; I’m the midday classical host,” said Reason.

Hennessey is an opera singer and instructor.

“I did the metropolitan opera auditions when I was in my early twenties and did very well,” she said.

The two kindred spirits have been hitting the right notes ever since they met at a performance years ago.

“It was the perfect meeting. It was a meant-to-be moment. She was wearing bell bottoms and red leather boots, just standing there all spectacular,” Reason said. “And from across the room, I was like, ‘Girl, me and you, we need to be friends! And it turns out she was having the exact same thought.”

They had so much chemistry, they formed a non-profit called the Rogue Music Project – and are now putting together recitals and gigs for their latest passion, titled “And Yet She Persisted.” It will showcase little-known female artists from the 1800s to now.

One song is written by Amy Beach, a concert pianist and composer.

“Where her husband said, ‘You can’t use your own name. You must take my name and you can’t take this many concerts a year. And these are as many things as you can write because you’ve got to throw parties for my people because I’m a businessman,'” said Hennessey.

Other artists featured include Pauline Viardot, one of the most well-known voice teachers of her time, and a current work from transgender poet Kendall A.

It’s in perfect harmony with what is happening in modern times.

“It’s like the light has been turned from one group to another, and there’s just all of these stars just waiting to be discovered and they’re getting all kinds of play now,” said Reason.

They hope the energy of the performance ignites something in young artists and end up striking a chord with the community.

“It’s important that you come with us because you’ll feel that human experience in a way that you’ve never felt before,” Hennessey said.

They will be performing Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Pioneer U.C.C Church along 2700 l Street in Sacramento. Tickets will be $20 ahead of time and $25 at the door, with student tickets discounted.