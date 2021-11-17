STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car parked outside of a Stockton business late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.READ MORE: California's Legislative Analyst Predicts $31 Billion Budget Surplus
Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone walked up to him and shot him. He was then struck with the gun.
Two other suspects then robbed the man.READ MORE: Sac City Unified COVID Vaccine Deadline Looms With Just 8% Of Students Reporting Their Status
Exactly what was stolen is unclear.
The man was taken to the hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a truck.MORE NEWS: UC Lecturer Strike Called Off After Tentative Agreement Reached
Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation.