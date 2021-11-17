DAVIS (CBS13) — A two-day strike that would’ve pulled thousands of lecturers from the classroom on Wednesday at University of California campuses has been called off.
The union representing those lecturers says they reached a tentative agreement with the UC overnight.READ MORE: Sac City Unified COVID Vaccine Deadline Looms With Just 8% Of Students Reporting Their Status
Lecturers have been asking for improvements to job stability, workload and compensation.READ MORE: Man, 8-Year-Old Girl Die After Shooting In Upper Land Park
The agreement resolves the unfair labor practices lecturers claimed prompted the planned strike.MORE NEWS: Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue City, Claim His Gun Was Not Loaded
Classes are expected to happen normally on Wednesday.