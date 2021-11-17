CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man and a young girl have died after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area late Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened along Seavey Circle, on the east side of Interstate 5 near Miller Park.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An 8-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Wednesday morning, police said the girl died from her injuries.

Both the man and girl suffered at least one gunshot wound, police say.

Their identities were not yet available.

No information about a suspect or a possible motive has been released at this point in the investigation.