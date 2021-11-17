SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man and a young girl have died after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area late Tuesday night.
Sacramento police said the shooting happened along Seavey Circle, on the east side of Interstate 5 near Miller Park.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An 8-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Confirmed by @SacPolice adult male shot & pronounced dead in Seavey Circle – juvenile taken to a local hospital in critical condition. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/A5Id7pTMzt
Early Wednesday morning, police said the girl died from her injuries.
Both the man and girl suffered at least one gunshot wound, police say.
Their identities were not yet available.
No information about a suspect or a possible motive has been released at this point in the investigation.