MANTECA (CBS13) — A crash involving at least two big rigs and a car has eastbound Highway 120 blocked in Manteca early Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just west of Main Street.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it has left a big mess on the roadway.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Manteca Fire says both eastbound lanes are blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given.