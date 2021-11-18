ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A case containing firearms was found near an Antelope-area school on Thursday morning, authorities say.
According to a message sent to parents, two students reported that they noticed a suspicious case in the bushes near the Ocean Park and Black Sand Way bus zone near Barrett Ranch Elementary School.
School staff went to check it out and quickly discovered that it was a case containing firearms.
The sheriff’s office was immediately called and deputies quickly secured the weapons.
The sheriff's office was immediately called and deputies quickly secured the weapons.

No other suspicious items have been found in the area. Further, school officials say there is no threat to campus.
Still, school officials have asked for an increased law enforcement presence at Barrett Ranch Elementary through Thanksgiving break.