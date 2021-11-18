DENAIR (CBS13) — Authorities say a parolee is suspected of robbing a Denair liquor store at gunpoint, then later leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says someone robbed the Denair Mart Liquor and Food store early Wednesday evening by holding the clerk at gunpoint.
Thanks to getting a good description of the getaway vehicle, deputies later spotted the suspect leaving a home along the 400 block of E Street in Waterford. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he instead hit the gas and sped down the road.
Deputies say the suspect – 35-year-old Waterford resident Daniel Reagan – ran through several stop signs and red lights until he crashed into a ditch near Held Road and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto.
Reagan was quickly taken into custody. Deputies also found a gun that appears to have a tampered serial number along with a replica firearm that looks like the one used in the Denair robbery. Cash was also recovered.
The sheriff's office says Reagan was already on parole for a previous armed robbery. He was also out on bail for a pending case.
Reagan has been booked into jail and is facing numerous new charges.