LINDA (CBS13) — An East Linda man is in custody accused of trying to drown a sheriff sergeant in a flooded ditch, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
The incident started just before 1 p.m. when authorities tried to pull over Thomas Giboney, 30, who was riding a motorcycle. According to the sheriff’s department, Giboney sped away on North Beale Road from Hammonton-Smartsville Road and the chase ended when he crashed on Alberta Avenue.READ MORE: Teen Girl Killed In Lodi Loved Sports And Was Competitive Trap Shooter
Deputies tried to detain Giboney, who allegedly physically assaulted a sheriff sergeant and tried to hold him underwater in a nearby flooded ditch.READ MORE: 3 Teens Arrested For Brazen Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Fairfield Mall
Other deputies were able to pull Giboney off of the sergeant and take him into custody.
As of Thursday evening, Giboney was in the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including water aspiration.MORE NEWS: New Gas Station Opens At Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento
Giboney was booked into the Yuba County jail for attempted murder and assault of a peace officer and felony evading.