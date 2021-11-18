LODI (CBS13) — The victims killed in a Lodi double-stabbing earlier this week were teenagers.
Skyler McConnell, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were found stabbed to death, near some train tracks north of Harney Lane in the area of Salas Park on Tuesday.
Randall Allenbaugh, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested in connection to the stabbings. He's facing murder charges.
McConnell was a former student at Lodi High School.
Allenbaugh was apparently caught with the help of a vigilante who calls himself “Stockton’s Batman.”