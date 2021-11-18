SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by multiple vehicles – including a big rig – in the Natomas area Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Arena Boulevard.
According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was rear-ended by another vehicle and ejected to the roadway where he was run over by an oncoming big rig.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcycle rider as 25-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Brian Gabriel Feliciano.
No other information about the crash has been released at this point.