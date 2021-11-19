Kaiser Sympathy Strike Enters Second DayThousands of Kaiser employees are set to walk off the job in the second day in a row. The two-day sympathy strike is a show of support for the hospital's engineers who have already been on strike for two months so far, demanding higher pay.

2 hours ago

Historic Partial Lunar Eclipse Lasted 3 Hours, 28 MinutesLast night (11/18) was the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. Time lapse video from the Griffith Observatory looks like somebody just put their hand in front of the lens, but we're told this is showing the historic event which was called the blood moon. NASA says that it lasted three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Police K9 Stabbed By Suspect Returns To Duty FridayA Sacramento Police Department K9 who was stabbed is going to return to work. The Sacramento Police Canine Association shared a photo showing K9 Ranger surrounded by care packages and treats. He was stabbed earlier this month in the Tahoe Park area as police were trying to arrest a suspect. He had to go through several weeks of rehab, but is now ready for duty once again.

2 hours ago

Friday Morning Forecast - 11/19/21Lori Wallace has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago

CBS13 AM News Update - 11/19/21Get caught up on the top news stories of the day in the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago