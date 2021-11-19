PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the dad and step-mom charged with murdering 11-year-old Roman Lopez last year in Placerville, say they are not guilty.
The Pipers entered the pleas in Placer County.
Roman was living with the Pipers and seven other kids in January 2020 when he was found dead in a bin in his family's basement.
The couple was arrested one year later on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay is also charged with poisoning.
Murder charges were added earlier this month after nearly two years of investigation into Roman's death. Family members told CBS13 they know the kids who were living inside the house where Roman was living shared new information with police.
The Pipers remain in jail with no chance of bail and are next expected in court on Dec. 17.