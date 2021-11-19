Thousands Of Kaiser Employees In California Strike For Second DayThousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row. Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca -- all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay.

26 minutes ago

Firefighter Helmet Cam Shows Fire On 2-Story Citrus Heights HomeHelmet cam footage shows firefighters battling a house fire in Citrus Heights overnight. One person, a senior, was treated for their injuries.

50 minutes ago

Friday Noon Forecast - 11/19/21Jordan Segundo delivers the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

52 minutes ago

Kaiser Sympathy Strike Enters Second DayThousands of Kaiser employees are set to walk off the job in the second day in a row. The two-day sympathy strike is a show of support for the hospital's engineers who have already been on strike for two months so far, demanding higher pay.

4 hours ago

Historic Partial Lunar Eclipse Lasted 3 Hours, 28 MinutesLast night (11/18) was the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. Time lapse video from the Griffith Observatory looks like somebody just put their hand in front of the lens, but we're told this is showing the historic event which was called the blood moon. NASA says that it lasted three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds.

4 hours ago