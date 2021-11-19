TRACY (CBS13) – The Redbridge community in Tracy has a peacock problem.

The big beautiful birds have made quite a mess on rooftops and sidewalks. They’re loud and have ripped-up lawns. Neighbors say they’re ready for the birds to go.

“I’ve never seen so many,” says Jill Flores, who lives in Tracy.

“They’re beautiful but to live with them, that’s another story,” says Terina Lacey, who also lives in Tracy.

Terina said peacocks are perched on chimneys and are making themselves at home in the Redbridge community.

“Stomping on the rooftops, they’re noisy, they poop everywhere,” said Terina.

She claims the birds turned her roof a completely different color.

“The houses in our court have white roofs and it’s not from snow,” she said.

Residents are not happy with the new neighbors and are worried their health may be at risk.

“They carry diseases and things like that, so it’s always a concern with the kids. Things they touch, fingers go in their mouths,” Jill said.

The neighborhood took a vote. They want the peacocks out.

“The residents who have spoken up at the meeting have stressed the quality-of-life issue,” says Lacey.

So, what’s the fate of Tracy’s peacock population?

Neighbors said the homeowners association and Tracy City Council agreed on Tuesday to relocate the animals.

“The homeowners association along with the city of Tracy, they’re going to split the cost to have someone come out and catch them without hurting them,” says Lacey.

The move comes with a price tag of roughly $30,000 but neighbors don’t mind footing the bill.

“I think it’s worth it after a while you get tired from that. The health issue the sounds the property damage,” says Lacey.

CBS13 did reach out to the homeowners association and city council to ask where the peacocks will be relocated to. We did not immediately hear back, though neighbors tell us they were promised the animals would have safe passage to their next destination.