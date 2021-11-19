SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyrice Martin, the man accused of killing two people — including his own 7-year-old niece — did not enter a plea when he faced a judge Friday afternoon.
Tyrice, 22, is set to appear in court again in January, and he will remain in jail until then.
Police say he shot and killed a neighbor in the Upper Land Park area of Sacramento. His niece, Isabel Martin, was caught in the crossfire.
Family members say Tyrice fought with a neighbor the day before the shooting. Family also told CBS13 such a huge amount of loss may have started over something as meaningless as cigarettes.
Tyrice was also found to have a long criminal history.