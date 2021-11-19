Friday Morning Forecast - 11/19/21Lori Wallace has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

18 minutes ago

CBS13 AM News Update - 11/19/21Get caught up on the top news stories of the day in the Sacramento region.

20 minutes ago

Woodland Businesses Pitching In To Save Christmas ParadeThe Christmas tradition had been canceled for the second year in a row until Al Eby, a local business owner, rallied with other businesses and fire agencies to make sure it happened. The event is scheduled to happen on December 10.

1 hour ago

Woman Injured After Roseville Rollover CrashPolice at the scene of the crash say the woman was hospitalized for her injuries. They believe she may have had a medical episode prior to the crash, which may have resulted in the crash.

1 hour ago

Fire Breaks Out At Home In Citrus Heights; 1 Person InjuredA woman was taken to the hospital after firefighters responded to a house fire on Green Creek Way in Citrus Heights. They were able to get the fire knocked down. No other injuries were reported.

1 hour ago