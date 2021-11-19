EAST LINDA (CBS13) — A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is out of the hospital after their attacker allegedly held her head down in a flooded ditch.
That sergeant was treated for water in her lungs and some other minor injuries after an encounter with a suspect who was speeding through East Linda on a motorcycle.

The attack happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on Alberta Avenue near Hammerton-Smartsville Road in East Linda. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Giboney, led deputies on a chase, and eventually crashed his motorcycle. He then got into an altercation with the sergeant, pulled her into a flooded drainage ditch and held her head underwater, the sheriff’s office says. Additional deputies arrived just in time and arrested Giboney.
Giboney was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of attempted murder, evading a police officer, elder abuse, battery, and resisting arrest.
His bail is set at $1,125,000.