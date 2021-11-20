CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash along I-80 in the Sierra early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS13.

According to the CHP, two adults and two children died.

The crash happened just before 4:45 a.m. near Eagle Lakes Road near Yuba Pass and Crystal Lake.

The CHP said a Jeep was driving the wrong way and caused a collision involving two other cars. The four people who died were not in the Jeep.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.