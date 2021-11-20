SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash along I-80 in the Sierra early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS13.
According to the CHP, two adults and two children died.READ MORE: Thank You, Dave Bender: Longtime CBS13 Weather Anchor Says Goodbye After 25 Years
The crash happened just before 4:45 a.m. near Eagle Lakes Road near Yuba Pass and Crystal Lake.READ MORE: Sacramento Files Lawsuit Claiming City Prioritizes Homeless Cleanups In Affluent Neighborhoods
The CHP said a Jeep was driving the wrong way and caused a collision involving two other cars. The four people who died were not in the Jeep.MORE NEWS: Call Kurtis: Tracy Kid's Basketball Hoop Arrives Broken After Online Purchase
This is a developing story. More updates to follow.