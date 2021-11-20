5:57 p.m. – Both victims are in stable condition and will soon be released from the hospital.

GALT (CBS13) — Gunfire erupted in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in Galt on Friday, bringing people to their windows.

Investigators mapped out the crime scene, collecting any evidence they could find along an alley at B Street and 7th Street. At one point they had an SUV towed away.

Neighbors told CBS13 they heard two to three gunshots and then sirens. Police say a male juvenile was found in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

While they were investigating the scene, they discovered another person who had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Several neighbors said they saw the juvenile victim sitting in the alley before being taken away in an ambulance.

I just don’t want any involvement in anything. I live here. I walk down that alley and now I don’t even want to walk down that alley anymore,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified, fearing the violence. “Well, it’s just disturbing because Galt was great 10 years ago and crime has gone up literally in just the past six months. It’s ridiculous.”

Investigators believe they interviewed nearly everyone involved but they didn’t release a motive and they haven’t made any arrests. They’re urging anyone who hasn’t come forward out of fear to report any information anonymously.

“The bullets don’t discriminate — kids, adults — that’s why it’s so important if you have information for us to let us know,” said Acting Lt. Gerald Stoffel.