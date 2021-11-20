The Harvest Festival
Nov 20 10am to 5pm
Nov 21 10am to 4pm
Cal Expo
Mountain Mandarin Festival
1273 High St, Auburn, CΑ 95603
Hours:
Fri, Nov 19, 11am to 5pm
Sat, Nov 20, 9am to 5pm
Sun, Nov 21, 10am to 4pm
Kids under 12 FREE
General Admissions $10
Seniors $6
Friday Special $5
Boas Festas (“Happy Holidays” in Portuguese) Charity Fundraiser
An online auction for the IDES Portuguese Hall & Festa
Online Bids Accepted Nov 17 – Dec 1, 2021
Website: http://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/boas-festas-28347
Yolo County Children’s Alliance Giveaway Day
Sutter Health Park, Back Parking Lot
400 BallPark Drive
West Sacramento, CA 95691
8am to 12noon
916-572-0560
Facebook: @YoloCountyChildrensAlliance
Instagram: @yccaforthekids
Website: http://www.YoloKids.org
Causeway Classic
Sacramento State Vs. Uc Davis
UC Davis Health Stadium
Saturday, November 20th At 1pm
530-752-2471 For Tickets
Tickets At http://www.ucdavisaggies.com/sports/football
Dating Doctor
Dr. Christie Kederian
Website: http://www.drchristiekederian.com
Instagram: @TheLyricTherapist & @thedatedoctorchristie
Bringing it Home with Laura McIntosh
Website: http://www.bringingithome.com
Christmas in The Barn
Today 11am to 6pm
10700 CA-120
East Oakdale